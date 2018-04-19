Altha’s FCCLA travelled to Orlando

The Altha FCCLA chapter of FCCLA had a successful state leadership conference in Orlando the weekend of March 16-19. In continuation of last week's article, a few individuals earned some special awards during this conference.
Levi Kimbrell and Allyson Mears relinquished their current position on the 2017 Florida State Executive Council. Levi will continue this next school term in a new office called Vice President of Public Relations.
Ashleigh Silcox earned a silver medal in the event titled Life Event Planning. She is pictured with some of her friends during the awards banquet.
Megan Mantecon received the FCCLA scholarship to further her education in the area of pediatrics.
One final award was for Audra Chason and Brooks Ann Mears. These girls earned a perfect score ( gold medal) in the event National Programs in Action, where they highlighted Altha's Blessings in a Backpack program. They will compete at the National level this summer in Atlanta, Georgia.