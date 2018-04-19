MARIANNA—Chipola College officials recognized the accomplishments of two students—Ann Marie Brown and Katie Everett—at a press conference at the college Wednesday.
Chipola recognizes students
Both are members of the All-Florida Academic Team for their outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service to their communities. The All-Florida team is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa and USA Today. Brown also was named a 2018 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship. For winning a national award, Brown’s portrait will hang on Chipola’s Academic Wall of Honor. Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, April 19-21 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ann Marie Brown is a member of the Chipola Honors program and serves as a tutor in Chipola’s ACE Lab. She is president of three campus organizations: Phi Theta Kappa, Student Ambassadors and Pre-Med Society. She is a vice-president in SGA and a member of Science Club, Mu Alpha Theta and Chipola Governance Council. She competed with the Brain Bowl team her freshman year. As a freshman, she also won both the 2017 Calculus I Award and the Biology for Science Majors Award.
Brown plans to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Physiology at FSU, and to on to FSU's College of Medicine, and becoming a pediatrician.
Brown was the leader of two major PTK projects at Chipola. She led students in a drive to collect items for babies served by the Children's Home Society in Panama City. She collected $500 worth of baby items for a community baby shower and delivered the items to the Children's Home Society.
She also helped spearhead a Carnival for residents of the Chipola Retirement Center in Marianna. Eight PTK members manned booths and interacted with the residents with games, snacks and a real clown. Brown said, “This was an amazingly rewarding experience. I think it did my heart more good than it did for the residents. Seeing them laugh and play, being able to talk with them, and sharing in their special day was truly wonderful.”
Brown is the daughter of Doyle and Beth Brown of Hosford. She has four siblings - two older brothers, two younger sisters. She was the 2016 valedictorian of Liberty County High School where she was class president, homecoming queen, cheer captain and a member of the track team.
Katie Everett is a three-year member of the 2018 State Champion Chipola Brain Bowl team. She was fifth overall individual in scoring in the state championship. She is a member of the Honors program and a tutor in the ACE lab. She is a member of the All-Florida Academic Team. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and Phi Theta Kappa. In PTK, she participated in the Chipola Retirement Center Carnival. She also participated in a series of video programs on character which were shared with middle school students in the five-county area.
She plans to earn a degree in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation at the University of Florida. She would like to work in wildlife education, perhaps in a zoo, aquarium or animal park. She has served as a volunteer at the Florida Caverns where she presented wildlife demonstrations.
Everett is a 2016 graduate of Marianna High School where she was an Honor graduate. Katie says, working in the ACE Lab is, “the best job I’ve ever had.” Katie says she loves “anything science-related, Jesus and shiny objects.” Everett is the daughter of Dennis and JoAnn Everett of Marianna.
Chipola president Dr. Sarah Clemmons, says, “We congratulate Ann Marie and Katie for their outstanding academic records and for their leadership in community service. We are so pleased they chose to attend Chipola, and we know they will continue to make us proud to call them alumni.”
Both students are active in the college chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the largest honor society in American higher education with 1,275 chapters on two-year and community college campuses in all 50 states and around the world. Dr. Pam Rentz, Vice President of Instructional Affairs, and Charity Sikora, ACE Lab Coordinator, are co-advisers to PTK.