BHS student invited to DC

Hayden Nichols wins Congressional App Challenge for the Second District of Florida!
Blountstown High School junior, Hayden Nichols, was invited to attend the House of Code event in Washington, DC where he was recognized for winning the Congressional App Challenge for District 2 in Florida. After demonstrating his game to various members of Congress, Hayden was treated to a tour of the Capitol Building, and met with Congressman Neal Dunn. Hayden’s game, Cardinal Squadron, is featured in a display inside the Capitol Building.
Hayden has set the bar high for students who wish to begin exploring options in game development. Using Game Maker Studio II as his platform, Hayden developed Cardinal Squadron - a four player, cooperative, side scrolling shooter game. Hayden took the initiative to enter the competition, and developed the game with no assistance (other than resources) from his teachers. He showed great dedication and perseverance as he navigated the complex coding requirements. Blountstown High School is very proud of Hayden and the initiative he shows inside and outside of the classroom. Congratulations, Hayden!