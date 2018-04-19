Five term School Superintendent Howard Johnson was a gatekeeper

“Gatekeepers are mentioned often in scripture and were important in keeping and maintaining order in ancient history. They were guards stationed for protection. They had to be trustworthy and alert. They had to have great discernment and wisdom.” Those were comments made during the funeral services Sunday by Patty (Suggs) Melvin in reference to Howard Johnson, Sr., who passed away Thursday, April 12 in Blountstown.
Hundreds of Calhoun County citizens paid their respects to Mr. Johnson who served as Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools for five terms from 1968 to 1988. He had taught in the school system for over thirty six years, was principal at Carr School, Supervisor of Elementary Education and General Supervisor before becoming Superintendent.
His nephew, Jimmy Suggs, who himself would later serve as School Superintendent, stressed how Mr. Johnson remembered every detail. “When he was elected, the school system was broke. We couldn’t buy toilet paper. When it came to school business, he was a detail man. He dotted every “i” and crossed every “t”, Mr. Suggs noted.
He was known statewide for his leadership in providing a high level education to students with the most efficient cost basis. Under his guidance, new buildings for Blountstown Elementary School and Blountstown High School and additional classrooms for Altha School were constructed and paid for in full. He led the renovation of the old high school gymnasium at Blountstown High School into a state of the art auditorium. He was also instrumental in securing funding from the Neal Trust for the construction of the high school’s music building. He served a key role in establishing the Panhandle Area Education Consortium.
Mr. Johnson was active in the community he loved so dearly. He served as a deacon of the First Baptist Church of Blountstown. He taught a bible study class at Blountstown Health and Rehab Center. He had a God given gift for ministering to the sick and bereaved. He also mentored individuals and couples in financial matters. He also served a term as president of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. He served in the United States Merchant Marines during World War II and later in occupation forces in the United States Army on the Pacific Island of Saipan.
Again quoting Patty Melvin: “Many negotiations and agreements were made at the city gate by Howard. This community has and will continue to reap the benefits of his leadership. There are probably very few people here today who at some time or another did not seek out his consel. He loved and cared for people of this community.”
Mr. Johnson’s obituary can be seen on page 10 of this week's issue.