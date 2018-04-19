Volena Barfield retiring after 23 years of service

Thursday, April 19. 2018
PN and Nursing Supervisor Volena Barfield was honored with a retirement party last Thursday at TMH Physicians Partners in Blountstown.

Mrs. Barfield started at Blountstown Family Practice 23 years ago and will officially retire April 27th. Doctors, co-workers, family and friends joined in the special occasion.
