Sheriff's Log for 04-18-18

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
April 11
Kimberly May Todd, neglect child/without great harm, neglect child/without great harm
Hali Danielle Smith - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
April 12
Kimberly Kelly Wood, violation of probation
Heidi Rae Stout, violation of conditional release
Gary Bernard Watson, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Keon Alexander Pettus, public order crimes/common law offenses
April 13
Angela Kay Tindall, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, drugs-possess/listed chemical for manufacture cntrl subs, VOP
April 15
Antonio Jerger, cocaine-possess/with intent to sell mfg deliv etc schedule II
April 16
Steven Eugene Keith, burgl/of dwelling unarmed no assalt or batt, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Heather Lynn Pierce, burgl/of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed; no assalt/batt, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Bridgett Grace Stewart, burgl/of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed; no assalt/batt, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, disorderly intox/disorder intox public place cause disturbance

LIBERTY COUNTY
April 9
Joni L. Bodiford, drug-possess-control sub w/o prescription
April 11
Robert Caine Maples - violation of probation
Kayla L. Hester, holding for Gulf Co.
April 12
Angela Nicole Cooper - holding for Franklin Co.
Alex Jordan Kinsey, condition release violation
April 13
Joshua Frank Long, marijuana-possess-possess marijuana over 20 grams, moving traffic viol-operate motor vehicle without valid license
Joy Gherch, moving traffic viol-knowingly drive while license suspended revoked
Taji Yasir Kelly - probation violation
Cierra Detrice Lane - smuggle contraband into prison-control subs defined provisions of s.893.02(4)
Gregory Mathon Payne, loitering-or prowling, trespassing-property not structure or convey, probation violation
Edward Piercy serving weekends
April 14
Mack Shaydis, out of county warrant

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 