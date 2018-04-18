CALHOUN COUNTY
April 11
Kimberly May Todd, neglect child/without great harm, neglect child/without great harm
Hali Danielle Smith - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
April 12
Kimberly Kelly Wood, violation of probation
Heidi Rae Stout, violation of conditional release
Gary Bernard Watson, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Keon Alexander Pettus, public order crimes/common law offenses
April 13
Angela Kay Tindall, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, drugs-possess/listed chemical for manufacture cntrl subs, VOP
April 15
Antonio Jerger, cocaine-possess/with intent to sell mfg deliv etc schedule II
April 16
Steven Eugene Keith, burgl/of dwelling unarmed no assalt or batt, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Heather Lynn Pierce, burgl/of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed; no assalt/batt, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Bridgett Grace Stewart, burgl/of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed; no assalt/batt, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, disorderly intox/disorder intox public place cause disturbance
Sheriff's Log for 04-18-18
