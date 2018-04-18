Legals for 04/18/18
Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Legal Notice
PEAR STREET LIFT STATION
PROJECT # 50095362
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the following project:
Pear Street Lift Station
This project will consist of replacing existing lift station due to age and deterioration, including new wet well and pumps, new connections and effluent lines approximately 40 LF of 18” gravity, 60 ft. 6” forcemain and 50 ft. 4” forcemain, back up generator, elevated platform, new control panel, and demolition of the existing lift station on Pear Street in Blountstown, Florida.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes. Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder. Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $500.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, the bid number and what the bid is for.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. CST, on May 16th, 2018 at Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read publicly on May 16th, 2018 at 2:01 P.M. CST. All Bids shall be submitted in an envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid – Pear Street Lift Station”. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Blountstown City Hall on April 25th at 9:00 A.M. CST.
Questions regarding the bid must be received in writing to the Engineer, Trevor Burch at (850) 674-3300 or email him at tburch@dewberry.com prior to 5:00 p.m. CST on May 2nd, 2018.
All bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2018-PR-14
In Re: Estate of:
RANDALL M. SHELTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of RANDALL M. SHELTON, deceased, whose date of death was March 12, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 11, 2018.
Joshua Wade Shelton
Personal Representative
3192 Nathaniel Trace
Tallahassee, FL 32311
THOMAS PANEBIANCO
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 157492
P.O. Box 3546
Tallahassee, FL 32315
1966 Commonwealth Lane
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Telephone: 850-350-2249
Email:tfp@msn.com
Fax: 850-574-2351
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
North Taxiway A Extension at Calhoun County Airport
This project consists of demolition of existing asphalt and concrete pavement, clearing and grubbing, subgrade preparation, base material and superpave asphaltic concrete, excavation and embankment, pavement markings, taxiway edge lighting, drainage improvements, and sodding.
A digital copy of the Plans and Specifications can be obtained at AVCON, INC., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, Florida 32578, (850) 678-0050. (For questions, please call John Collins at (850) 678-0050 or at jcollins@avconinc.com) The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 150 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
100% Payment & Performance Bonds will be required.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $500.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “North Taxiway A Extension project at Calhoun County Airport.”
Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (C.T.), on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.). Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Handicapped Accessible/Fair Housing Jurisdiction.
Cost for a digital copy of the Plans and Specifications will be $30.00 per set and is non-refundable. A hard copy of the Plans and Specifications may be purchased at an additional cost. Checks should be made payable to AVCON INC.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted at the Terminal Building of the Calhoun County Airport at 16701 NW Agri Park Rd, Altha, FL 32421 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.). Questions relating to the Project Documents will be answered at that time. Attendance by prospective prime contractors is strongly recommended.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of ninety days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Candace M. Leebrick is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 33
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel # R21-1N-08-0000-0017-0301
Commence at a 5/8 inch iron rod (LS 5024) marking the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida, and run thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East along the Easterly boundary of Hickory Street (50 foot right of way) a distance of 436.92 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue South 00 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East along said easterly right of way boundary a distance of 313.08 feet; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds East 200.00 feet; thence South 00 degrees 01 minutes 18 seconds West 100.02 feet to a concrete monument; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 47 seconds West 199.895 feet to said easterly right of way boundary; thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East along said easterly right of way boundary; thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East along said easterly right of way boundary a distance of 259.67 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 37 seconds East 330.12 feet; thence North 00 degrees 01 minutes 08 seconds West 672.71 feet; thence West 330 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joe Webb
2317 Arriviste Way
Pensacola, FL. 323504-5902
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Carlton D. Baker is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 116
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #33-1N-08-0001-0064-0100
BEGIN at the Northeast Corner of SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 290 yards, thence South 50 feet, for POINT OF BEGINNING, thence West 105 feet, thence North 50 feet, thence East 105 feet, thence South 50 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Lying and being in Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mr. James C. Barnwell (EST)
c/o Cuyler Engram
12404 NW Miller Rd., Lot C
Bristol, FL 32321
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on May 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018-PR-09
IN RE: ESTATE OF FRENCHMAN ROLAND FAIRCLOTH,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Frenchman Roland Faircloth, File Number 2018-PR-09, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 18, 2018.
Jordan Miles
Personal Representative
P.O. Box 9811
Panama City Beach, FL 32417
Mitch Dever
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0939730
P.O. Box 9811
Panama City Beach, FL 32417
(850) 234-5555
email: mitchdever@comcast.net
