Margaret Virginia Davis, age 86, of Clarksville passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Margaret was born in Marianna, October 24, 1931 to the late James Thad and Annie (Hill) Mayo. She lived most of her life in Clarksville and was a homemaker and teacher’s aide and secretary in the Calhoun County School System. She was a member of Clarksville Baptist Church and Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Broward Davis; her daughter, Maryilyn Smith; her brothers, R. L. “Bob” Mayo, Herbert Mayo, Clifford Mayo, and Franklin Mayo.
Survivors include two sons, Eddie Davis and wife, Vicki of Blountstown and Tony Davis and wife, Lisa of Clarksville; her daughter, Annette Allen and husband, Wally of Crawfordville; eleven grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren; three brothers, Johnnie Mayo of Clarksville, Gene Mayo of Louisiana and Wayne Mayo of Clarksville; and several sisters, Avis Dykes and Ellen Dawsey of Clarksville, Elaine Jerome of Wisconsin, and Helen Harvard of Lynn Haven.
The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 18 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Treadwell Sims and Helen Harvard officiating. Interment will be in Clarksville Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.