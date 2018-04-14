Onice Ramsey Jones, 87, of Bristol, Fl. entered into her eternal rest Thursday, April 12, 2018 at her home in Bristol, Florida.
Born December 30, 1931 to Lewis J. Ramsey and Bertha Lee Strickland, Onice worked in the banking profession and married Edward A. Jones on February 19th, 1954. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and wife.
She is survived by her husband Edward A. Jones of Bristol, FL, as well as four of her six children: Onaleah Mcclellan and Bill, Selene Payne and Rob, Daron Jones and Daniela, and Theron Jones. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jeff, Kaeley, Shayna,
Jacen, and Meagan.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. (EDT) Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Coy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery. The Family will receive friends Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 2:00 pm (EDT) until service time at 3:00 PM (EDT) at Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church. All arrangement are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.