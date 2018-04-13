Patricia A. Hunt, age 70, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Patricia A. Hunt, age 70, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Panama City, FL. Patricia was born on May 5, 1947 in Cleveland, OH to Herbert and Marian (Yager) Fleming and had lived in Altha for the past 44 years coming from Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Christian Faith. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marian (Yager), 2 brothers, Jesse and Jimmy Fleming, husband of 25 years, Buddy Hunt.
Survivors include,
2 sons, Fred Honrine of Altha, FL
Alonzo Hall and wife, Jennifer of Altha, FL
4 daughters, Laura Bailey and husband, Howard of Altha, FL
Angela Bailey and husband, Danny of Altha, FL
Amanda Willette and husband, Pete of Altha, FL
Crystal Hunt of Altha, FL
2 brothers, Marty Fleming and Herb Fleming of Ohio
3 sisters, Cathy McCain of Ohio
Bev Klonaris of Ohio
Joanie Whitney of Ohio
Grandchildren, Kristina, Kristofer, Kristian, Jesse, Heidi, Brooklynn, Elizabeth, Blake, Rocky, Cazz, Beau, Harmony, Bella, Amber and A. J.
Great-grandchildren, Cayson, Hadleigh, Maggie, Hudson and Adalyn
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 1:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Eldridge officiating. Interment will follow in Chipola Cemetery in Altha. The family will receive friends Friday, April 13, 2018 from 6:00 pm (CST) until 8:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.