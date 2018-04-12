Former BHS grad Jerome Houston helps lead his track team to victory

Jerome Houston, a 2017 graduate of Blountstown High School, recently helped his Houghton College Track & Field Team dominate the Allegany County Classic in Houghton, N.Y.
Houston and his 4x100m teammates Isaac Worrall, John Kanu, and Joshua Emel bested the field with the Empire-8 leading time of 45.61 seconds, the fastest time a Houghton men’s 4x100m relay team has posted since the school joined the NCAA. The Highlanders won fifteen events and set twenty-two personal bests in the event.
Jerome is majoring in Sport Athletic Training at the college. He is the son of Candici Faulk and Jerome Houston. He is the grandson of Darlene Faulk and Scottie Manue, the late Kathryn Baker and Jerome Houston and the great grandson of Lavonia Faulk.