Altha FCCLA travels to Orlando

The Altha chapter of Family, Career,and Community Leaders of America recently attended the Florida FCCLA State Leadership Conference in Orlando. The following students competed in competitive events at the conference and two ran for offices on the State Executive Council.
Megan Mantecon - Gold Medal- Color Photography
Tayler Chusko & Brianna Abbott - Silver Medal- Illustrated Talk
Stephen Eagleston - Silver Medal- Color Photography
Kase Hill- Silver Medal - Career Investigation
Kade Hill- Bronze Medal - Dessert Chopped
Rebekah Mayfield - Silver Medal- Color Sketch
Brooks Ann Mears & Audra Chason - Gold Medal ( Perfect Score) - National Programs in Action :
Advance to the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta Georgia
Alyson Stewart - Silver Medal - Black & White Photography
Levi Kimbrell earned the spot for Vice - President of Public Relations.
Allyson Mears was a candidate for President-Elect and served as the former Vice -President of Careers and Alumni.
Great job representing Altha School and Good Luck at Nationals in June Brooks Ann & Audra!