Altha FCCLA travels to Orlando

Thursday, April 12. 2018
The Altha chapter of Family, Career,and Community Leaders of America recently attended the Florida FCCLA State Leadership Conference in Orlando. The following students competed in competitive events at the conference and two ran for offices on the State Executive Council.

Megan Mantecon - Gold Medal- Color Photography

Tayler Chusko & Brianna Abbott - Silver Medal- Illustrated Talk

Stephen Eagleston - Silver Medal- Color Photography

Kase Hill- Silver Medal - Career Investigation

Kade Hill- Bronze Medal - Dessert Chopped

Rebekah Mayfield - Silver Medal- Color Sketch

Brooks Ann Mears & Audra Chason - Gold Medal ( Perfect Score) - National Programs in Action :
Advance to the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta Georgia

Alyson Stewart - Silver Medal - Black & White Photography

Levi Kimbrell earned the spot for Vice - President of Public Relations.

Allyson Mears was a candidate for President-Elect and served as the former Vice -President of Careers and Alumni.

Great job representing Altha School and Good Luck at Nationals in June Brooks Ann & Audra!
