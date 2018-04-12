BMS Take Stock in Children winner

Blountstown Middle School is pleased to announce that 8th grader, Keyston Grant, was one of two Calhoun District Students to be selected as the 2018 Take Stock in Children Scholarship Recipient.
Upon graduation from high school, Keyston will have his first two years at Chipola College paid for.
At this time, Keyston wants to pursue a degree in Business. Keyston stated, "I was surprised to be awarded the scholarship but it felt good to receive it."
Blountstown Middle School would like to thank everyone who contributes to the Calhoun County Take Stock in Children Scholarship Fund. Anyone wanting to contribute to this scholarship, please contact Becki Stanley at Blountstown High School.