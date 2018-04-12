Sheriff’s Office recognizes dispatchers during Nat’l. Telecommunicators Week

April 8-14 is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and during that week, the Sheriff’s Office will be recognizing the diligence and professionalism of our Telecommunicators. We would like to encourage others to recognize them as well.
Our communications officers are the first ones to receive your emergency calls and what they do with those calls can often greatly influence the outcome of the event in question. The pressure and stress of the job is high, and the hard work they do every day deserves thanks from all of us.
Since 1968, 911 has served as the vital link between the American public and emergency services, and it is with great pride that our highly skilled public safety communications officers who have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires, and treatment of patients be recognized for their efforts.
Public safety agencies nationwide take one week a year - the second full week in April - to recognize the pivotal role played by telecommunicators who utilize telephones, radios, computers and technical skill to provide support to law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services and other governmental field personnel.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office would like everyone to take a little time to think about the crucial role played by our Sheriff's Office communications officers. They handle thousands of phone calls, dispatch deputies, firefighters and paramedics and do their utmost to keep the public safe as they perform one of the most stressful positions in law enforcement.