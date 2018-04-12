Victoria Rollins crowned Miss Calhoun County

On Sunday, April 8 the Miss Calhoun County Beauty Pageant was held at the W. T. Neal Civic Center in Blountstown.
In the category of Baby Miss, Elana Bailey claimed the title as well as winning Photogenic, Best Hair, Best Smile, and Best Dress.
In the category of Toddler Miss, Everly Paramore walked away with Photogenic and Best Smile and Adalin Chason with Best Hair and Best Dress. Adalin Chason claimed the title of Toddler Miss Calhoun County.
Following in Tiny Miss, Harper Henson claimed the title as well as winning Photogenic, Best Hair, Best Smile, and Best Dress.
In the Little Miss category, Emilee Potter walked away with Best Hair and Best Interview. Jolie Bennett claimed the title of Little Miss Calhoun county as well as Photogenic, Best Smile, and Best Dress.
Junior Miss followed with Joanna Wade winning Best Smile, and Kennedy Temples winning Photogenic, Best Hair, Best Dress, and Best Interview.
Teen Miss was next with Ashley Silcox taking Best Hair, Savannah Tucker taking Best Smile and Best Dress, and Baylee Rowe winning Photogenic, Best Interview, and Teen Miss Calhoun County.
Following with Miss were Arizona Phinney with Best Smile, and Victoria Rollins with Photogenic, Best Hair, Best Dress, Best Interview, and Miss Calhoun County.
During the Pageant, Miss Calhoun County 2004, Erica Helms, was recrowned by Director Robyn Hill. Erica lost her crown and sash in a house fire several years ago.