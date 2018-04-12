Property Appraiser releases Homestead Exemption Estimator

The Florida Legislature approved an additional Homestead Amendment for the 2018 November ballot.
If approved, homeowners will receive an additional $25,000 homestead exemption on properties with assessed values over $125,000 for a total Homestead Exemption of $75,000, also referred to as 3rd Homestead Exemption. Properties with an assessed value between $100,000 and $125,000 will receive a proportional amount.
Carla Peacock, Calhoun County Property Appraiser has placed a “Homestead Estimator” on her website to help homeowners gain a better understanding of the proposed additional $25,000 homestead exemption (Amendment 1).
This web search tool allows homeowners to simply select their county and enter their address to find out how much, if any, their property may benefit if the constitutional amendment passes.
“This tool allows property owners to see the facts relating to their home before they head to the polls on November 6th. I feel it is very important to provide as much information as possible to property owners in Calhoun County. I don’t want homeowners to go to the polls without knowing how this amendment will affect them.” The “Will You Benefit? 3rd Homestead Estimator tool can be accessed via the Calhoun County Property Appraiser’s website at www.calhounpa.net
If you have any questions, please contact the Property Appraiser at (850) 674-5636