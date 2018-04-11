Legals for 04/11/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, April 11. 2018
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY
FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Blountstown is requesting proposals from any qualified business interested in providing CLEAN UP AND MAINTENANCE OF TWO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LOCATED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA.
Specifications can be obtained from the City of Blountstown, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850)674-5488. Business must have current liability and workers comp insurance and must have a current City of Blountstown Occupational License.
All proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Sealed Proposal – CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN CLEAN UP AND MAINTENANCE.” Proposal must also include a copy of the business’s current liability and workers comp insurance as well as a copy of their current City of Blountstown Occupational License.
Proposals will be received until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Proposals will then be opened and read publically at 10:01 a.m., CST. Proposal will be awarded to lowest price that meets all of the proposal requirements.
The City of Blountstown reserves the right to waive informalities in any proposal, to accept and/or reject any or all proposals, and to accept the proposal that in their judgement will be in the best interest of the City.
If you have any questions, please call Traci Hall, City Manager at (850) 674-5488 or email at thall@blountstown.org.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bid will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M. (CT) on April 24, 2018 for the following project:
BID NAME: Bid#2018-008 Request for Bids for the Calhoun Public Library Blountstown Branch HVAC replacement, two (2) units.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking licensed general contractors to respond to this Request for Bid for HVAC replacements to the Calhoun County Public Library, Blountstown Branch.
BID OPENING: Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on April 24, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from JK Newsome, Operations Manager, 17731 NE Pear St., Blountstown, Florida, by phone at 850-643-7631 or email at jknewsome@ccpl-fl.net. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked “Calhoun County Public Library HVAC replacement”.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex
Legal Notice
PEAR STREET LIFT STATION
PROJECT # 50095362
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the following project:
Pear Street Lift Station
This project will consist of replacing existing lift station due to age and deterioration, including new wet well and pumps, new connections and effluent lines approximately 40 LF of 18” gravity, 60 ft. 6” forcemain and 50 ft. 4” forcemain, back up generator, elevated platform, new control panel, and demolition of the existing lift station on Pear Street in Blountstown, Florida.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes. Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder. Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $500.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, the bid number and what the bid is for.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. CST, on May 16th, 2018 at Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read publicly on May 16th, 2018 at 2:01 P.M. CST. All Bids shall be submitted in an envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid – Pear Street Lift Station”. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Blountstown City Hall on April 25th at 9:00 A.M. CST.
Questions regarding the bid must be received in writing to the Engineer, Trevor Burch at (850) 674-3300 or email him at tburch@dewberry.com prior to 5:00 p.m. CST on May 2nd, 2018.
All bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2018-PR-14
In Re: Estate of:
RANDALL M. SHELTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of RANDALL M. SHELTON, deceased, whose date of death was March 12, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 11, 2018.
Joshua Wade Shelton
Personal Representative
3192 Nathaniel Trace
Tallahassee, FL 32311
THOMAS PANEBIANCO
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 157492
P.O. Box 3546
Tallahassee, FL 32315
1966 Commonwealth Lane
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Telephone: 850-350-2249
Email:tfp@msn.com
Fax: 850-574-2351
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office at 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
Cavon T. Cox, 11073 SE CR 69, Blountstown, FL 32424
James D. Hall, 25015 NW Bates Rd., Altha, FL 32421
This notice published April 11, 20189
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections
20859 Central Ave., East, Rm. 117
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “ficitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: H & R Lawn Care which I am engaged in business at 15454 Oak St., Altha, FL 32421. That the party interested has said enterprise as follows: Royce Walsingham (owner) at 15454 Oak St., Altha, FL 32424.
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “ficitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: Rivertown Portable Buildings, which I am engaged in business at 19037 NW Hwy. 69 N., Blountstown, FL 32424. That the party interested has said enterprise as follows: Douglas & Myra Goodman (owners) at 19037 NW Hwy. 69 N., Blountstown, FL 32424.
Legal Notice
AVISO DE ELECCIONE
GENERALES
Yo, Ken Detzner, Secretario de Estado del Estado de la Florida, por el presente notifico que se llevarán a cabo ELECCIONES GENERALES en el Condado de CALHOUN, Estado de la Florida, el día SEIS de NOVIEMBRE de 2018 d. C., para determinar la ocupación o la retención de los siguientes cargos:
Senador de los Estados Unidos
Representante ante el Congreso: distrito 2
Gabinete de la Florida - Gobernador
Gabinete de la Florida - Vicegobernador
Gabinete de la Florida - Procurador General
Gabinete de la Florida - Funcionario Principal de Finanzas
Gabinete de la Florida - Comisionado de Agricultura
Representante Estatal: distrito 7
Juez del Circuito, 14.º Circuito Judicial: grupos 3, 4, 6 y 11
Distrito de Conservación de Tierra y Agua de Chipola River: grupos 1, 2, 3, 4 y 5
Juez del Condado: grupo 1
Junta Escolar: distritos 2, 3 y 5
Comisionado del Condado: distritos 2 y 4
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF GENERAL
ELECTION
I, Ken Detzner, Secretary of State of the State of Florida, do hereby give notice that a
GENERAL ELECTION will be held in CALHOUN County, State of Florida, on the SIXTH Day of NOVEMBER, 2018, A.D., to fill or retain the following offices:
United States Senator
Representative in Congress: District 2
Florida Cabinet - Governor
Florida Cabinet - Lieutenant Governor
Florida Cabinet - Attorney General
Florida Cabinet - Chief Financial Officer
Florida Cabinet - Commissioner of Agriculture
State Representative: District 7
Circuit Judge, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit: Groups 3, 4, 6 and 11
Chipola River Soil and Water Conservation District: Groups 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
County Judge: Group 1
School Board: Districts 2, 3 and 5
County Commissioner: Districts 2 and 4
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY
FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Blountstown is requesting proposals from any qualified business interested in providing CLEAN UP AND MAINTENANCE OF TWO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LOCATED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA.
Specifications can be obtained from the City of Blountstown, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850)674-5488. Business must have current liability and workers comp insurance and must have a current City of Blountstown Occupational License.
All proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Sealed Proposal – CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN CLEAN UP AND MAINTENANCE.” Proposal must also include a copy of the business’s current liability and workers comp insurance as well as a copy of their current City of Blountstown Occupational License.
Proposals will be received until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Proposals will then be opened and read publically at 10:01 a.m., CST. Proposal will be awarded to lowest price that meets all of the proposal requirements.
The City of Blountstown reserves the right to waive informalities in any proposal, to accept and/or reject any or all proposals, and to accept the proposal that in their judgement will be in the best interest of the City.
If you have any questions, please call Traci Hall, City Manager at (850) 674-5488 or email at thall@blountstown.org.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bid will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M. (CT) on April 24, 2018 for the following project:
BID NAME: Bid#2018-008 Request for Bids for the Calhoun Public Library Blountstown Branch HVAC replacement, two (2) units.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking licensed general contractors to respond to this Request for Bid for HVAC replacements to the Calhoun County Public Library, Blountstown Branch.
BID OPENING: Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on April 24, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from JK Newsome, Operations Manager, 17731 NE Pear St., Blountstown, Florida, by phone at 850-643-7631 or email at jknewsome@ccpl-fl.net. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked “Calhoun County Public Library HVAC replacement”.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex
Legal Notice
PEAR STREET LIFT STATION
PROJECT # 50095362
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The City of Blountstown will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the following project:
Pear Street Lift Station
This project will consist of replacing existing lift station due to age and deterioration, including new wet well and pumps, new connections and effluent lines approximately 40 LF of 18” gravity, 60 ft. 6” forcemain and 50 ft. 4” forcemain, back up generator, elevated platform, new control panel, and demolition of the existing lift station on Pear Street in Blountstown, Florida.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes. Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder. Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $500.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, the bid number and what the bid is for.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. CST, on May 16th, 2018 at Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read publicly on May 16th, 2018 at 2:01 P.M. CST. All Bids shall be submitted in an envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid – Pear Street Lift Station”. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the Blountstown City Hall on April 25th at 9:00 A.M. CST.
Questions regarding the bid must be received in writing to the Engineer, Trevor Burch at (850) 674-3300 or email him at tburch@dewberry.com prior to 5:00 p.m. CST on May 2nd, 2018.
All bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2018-PR-14
In Re: Estate of:
RANDALL M. SHELTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of RANDALL M. SHELTON, deceased, whose date of death was March 12, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is April 11, 2018.
Joshua Wade Shelton
Personal Representative
3192 Nathaniel Trace
Tallahassee, FL 32311
THOMAS PANEBIANCO
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 157492
P.O. Box 3546
Tallahassee, FL 32315
1966 Commonwealth Lane
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Telephone: 850-350-2249
Email:tfp@msn.com
Fax: 850-574-2351
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office at 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
Cavon T. Cox, 11073 SE CR 69, Blountstown, FL 32424
James D. Hall, 25015 NW Bates Rd., Altha, FL 32421
This notice published April 11, 20189
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections
20859 Central Ave., East, Rm. 117
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “ficitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: H & R Lawn Care which I am engaged in business at 15454 Oak St., Altha, FL 32421. That the party interested has said enterprise as follows: Royce Walsingham (owner) at 15454 Oak St., Altha, FL 32424.
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “ficitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: Rivertown Portable Buildings, which I am engaged in business at 19037 NW Hwy. 69 N., Blountstown, FL 32424. That the party interested has said enterprise as follows: Douglas & Myra Goodman (owners) at 19037 NW Hwy. 69 N., Blountstown, FL 32424.
Legal Notice
AVISO DE ELECCIONE
GENERALES
Yo, Ken Detzner, Secretario de Estado del Estado de la Florida, por el presente notifico que se llevarán a cabo ELECCIONES GENERALES en el Condado de CALHOUN, Estado de la Florida, el día SEIS de NOVIEMBRE de 2018 d. C., para determinar la ocupación o la retención de los siguientes cargos:
Senador de los Estados Unidos
Representante ante el Congreso: distrito 2
Gabinete de la Florida - Gobernador
Gabinete de la Florida - Vicegobernador
Gabinete de la Florida - Procurador General
Gabinete de la Florida - Funcionario Principal de Finanzas
Gabinete de la Florida - Comisionado de Agricultura
Representante Estatal: distrito 7
Juez del Circuito, 14.º Circuito Judicial: grupos 3, 4, 6 y 11
Distrito de Conservación de Tierra y Agua de Chipola River: grupos 1, 2, 3, 4 y 5
Juez del Condado: grupo 1
Junta Escolar: distritos 2, 3 y 5
Comisionado del Condado: distritos 2 y 4
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF GENERAL
ELECTION
I, Ken Detzner, Secretary of State of the State of Florida, do hereby give notice that a
GENERAL ELECTION will be held in CALHOUN County, State of Florida, on the SIXTH Day of NOVEMBER, 2018, A.D., to fill or retain the following offices:
United States Senator
Representative in Congress: District 2
Florida Cabinet - Governor
Florida Cabinet - Lieutenant Governor
Florida Cabinet - Attorney General
Florida Cabinet - Chief Financial Officer
Florida Cabinet - Commissioner of Agriculture
State Representative: District 7
Circuit Judge, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit: Groups 3, 4, 6 and 11
Chipola River Soil and Water Conservation District: Groups 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
County Judge: Group 1
School Board: Districts 2, 3 and 5
County Commissioner: Districts 2 and 4
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)