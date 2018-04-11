Lyman Moses Pullam, age 80, of Telogia, FL passed away, Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
Lyman was born on March 10, 1938 in Telogia to Fred and Rosie (Lee) Pullum and had lived in Telogia all of his life. He was a saw mill worker and a member of the Holiness Faith. Lyman was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rosie (Lee) Pullum, son, Randy Pullam, 3 brothers, Julious, Lewis and Billy Ray Pullam.
Survivors include, 1 son, Ricky Pullam and wife, Paula of Ladson, SC; 1 brother, JR Pullam and wife, Hazel of Telogia, FL; 1 grandson, Tony Pullam of Gilbert, SC; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm (EDT) from the graveside at Telogia Baptist Church Cemetery in Telogia, FL with Reverend Coy Collins officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.