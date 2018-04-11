Lucille Pitts, age 85, of Kinard passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Blountstown.
Born in Perry, Florida, Lucille was the daughter of the late John and Allie Jane (Simmons) Ward. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, John and Allie Jane Ward, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Pitts; her daughter, Trudie Greene; and sisters, Louise Benton and Vera Greene.
She is survived by sons, Lloyd and Elizabeth Greene of Bristol, Dale Greene of Bainbridge, Georgia, Elton John and Terra Pitts of Kinard, Chris and Christine Pitts of Jacksonville; daughters, Lorraine Paulk of Keystone Heights, Florida, Mary Ann and Sudie of Blountstown, Bonita Stevens and Logan Barbee of Blountstown, and Juanita Alford of Altha; fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Funeral services were Saturday, April 7, 11:00 a.m., at Kinard Community Holiness Church.
You may make memorial contributions to Emerald Coast Hospice, 4374 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446.
Adams Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.