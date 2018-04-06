Ronald Sydney Mears, age 75, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at his home.
Ronald was born on September 17, 1942 in Altha, FL to Ira Ernest and Vivian Lucille (Thomas) Mears and had lived in Altha most of his life. He was a welder and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Air Force. Ronald was an avid artist and photographer.
Survivors include,
1 son, Ron Mears and wife, Ashley of Altha, FL
1 daughter, Donna Whitfield of Blountstown, FL
1 brother, Tim Mears and wife, Gail of Altha, FL
3 sisters, Chris Sears and husband, Bob of Milton, FL
Sharron Pollard and husband, Clark of Tampa, FL
Elizabeth Holland of Altha, FL
10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 3:00 pm (CDT) from the graveside at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Altha with Ron Mears officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 2:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Sunny Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.