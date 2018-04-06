Clarence Sellers 76, of Tallahassee, passed away April 2 following a sudden illness.
Mr. Sellers was born in Cottonwood, AL, on March 15, 1941. He moved to Blountstown in 1948 where he lived until 1960 when he moved to Tallahassee. He and Sandra Halley married in 1961 and remained in Tallahassee until his death.
Dedicated to God, to family, to church. A true servant. He was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church. For 40 plus years he served as Director of Education and Sunday School Director in various churches. He worked as a meat cutter for over 40 years at Winn-Dixie and Publix.
His family was very important to him, and he leaves behind an indelible mark on the lives of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and many friends. He was much loved by his family, church, and community. He enjoyed coaching Cub League and Little League baseball teams when his sons were that age.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon and Vonnie Sellers, two infant sisters, and one infant brother.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra; two sons, Jeff Sellers (Kelly) of Tallahassee; Steve Sellers (Nicole) of Panama City; grandson Paul Sellers (Lydia) and great-grandsons Henry, Edward, and Benjamin of Cambridge Springs, PA; granddaughter Krista Sutton (Josh), great-granddaughter Heidi, great-grandson Daniel of Channahon, IL and grandson John “J. B.” Sellers of Panama City, FL.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 6, 2017 at11:30 am (EDT) at Fellowship Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL with Reverend Clint Ellis and Reverend Brian Mimbs officiating. Interment will follow at 4:00 pm (EDT) at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Friday, April 6, 2018 from 10:00 am (EDT) until 11:00 am (EDT) at Fellowship Baptist Church. Contributions can be made to the Florida Baptist Children‘s Home or to The Gideons International. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home of Blountstown is in charge of arrangements.