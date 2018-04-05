Tigers drop Cottondale, 9-0

On Monday night, the Tigers traveled to Cottondale and picked up a 9-0 win. Jordan Jerkins got the start on the mound going 6 innings not allowing a run while giving up only 1 hit and striking out 9. Jace White pitched the final inning in relief giving up no hits with 2 strikeouts. Locke Pohto, Jaxon Ridley, Jacob Yon, Tucker Jordan and Coton Ryals all picked up 1 hit each for the Tigers.
On Tuesday of last week, the Tigers traveled to Rutherford and suffered a 3-0 loss. Blase O’Bryan got the start on the mound and went the distance allowing 1 hit and struck out 6. All 3 runs by the Rams were unearned.
On Thursday night, the Tigers hosted Northside Methodist Academy of Dothan, Alabama and suffered a 7-5 loss. Jace White got the start on the mound going 4.2 innings allowing 4 hits while striking out 2. Josh Evans pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing 4 hits with 2 strikeouts. Tucker Jordan was 2-2 at the plate. Jacob Yon was 2-4 with a 2-run homerun, his third of the year. Kyle Skipper was 2-3 with a solo homerun. The loss left the Tigers at 7-6 on the season.
The Tigers were on the road to Port St. Joe Monday night and will be on the road again Thursday night for a 6:30 game. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!
STATS
OFFENSE
HOMERUNS
Jacob Yon 3
Jordan Jerkins 2
3 or Tied with 1
AVERAGE
Tucker Jordan .600
Locke Pohto .391
Jacob Yon .372
RBI’S
Blase O’Bryan 14
Jacob Yon 12
Kyle Skipper 10
PITCHING STATS
INNINGS PITCHED
Jace White 21.1
Blase O’Bryan 21.1
Jordan Jerkins 17.1
K’S
Blase O’Bryan 41
Jace White 25
Jordan Jerkins 19
ERA
Blase O’Bryan .984
Josh Evans 1.50
Jace White 1.64