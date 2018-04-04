Glenda Sue Vickery, age 58, of Blountstown, FL passed away Monday, April 2, 2018 in Gainesville, FL.
Sue was born on March 30, 1960 in Calhoun County to Rocky and Glenda (Branton) Vickery and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. She was a 1978 graduate of Altha High School and attended Chipola and Gulf Coast Colleges. Sue received her Doctorate Degree in Education in Pensacola, FL. She taught at Altha High School for 17 years and at Sneads High School for 4 years. Sue also worked for Head Start and Early Child Development in Blountstown. She was preceded in death by her father, Rocky Vickery and was a member of Macedonia First Baptist Church in Blountstown.
Survivors include,
Son, Branton Vickery, of Blountstown, FL
Mother, Glenda Vickery of Blountstown, FL
Sister, Rebecca Vickery of Blountstown, FL
Aunt, Dorothy Wary and Gary of Blountstown, FL
Several cousin, other family and friends
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Macedonia First Baptist in Blountstown with Reverend David Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, April 6, 2018 from 6:00 pm (CDT) until 8:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.