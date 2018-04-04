Sheriff's Log for 04-04-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
March 26
Jessie James Kaufman, convicted felo registration; Frances Evonna Brinson, theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000
March 27
Travis Reid Hays, disorderly intoxication in public place causing a disturbance
March 28
Kevin Justin Hansford, violation of probation, violation of probation
Victoria Lynn McClure, VOP
March 29
Justin Martice Black, withhold child support/non support of children or spouse
Tracey Kim Caudell, drugs-possess/possess of methamphetamine
March 30
James Whittaker, VOP
March 31
Jesse Price, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, probation violation/violation of probation
