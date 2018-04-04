Sheriff's Log for 04-04-18

Wednesday, April 4. 2018
CALHOUN COUNTY
March 26
Jessie James Kaufman, convicted felo registration; Frances Evonna Brinson, theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000
March 27
Travis Reid Hays, disorderly intoxication in public place causing a disturbance
March 28
Kevin Justin Hansford, violation of probation, violation of probation
Victoria Lynn McClure, VOP
March 29
Justin Martice Black, withhold child support/non support of children or spouse
Tracey Kim Caudell, drugs-possess/possess of methamphetamine
March 30
James Whittaker, VOP
March 31
Jesse Price, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, probation violation/violation of probation

LIBERTY COUNTY
March 27
Mohamed Mahhoud, larc-grand theft 300 less than 5K dollars
Nancy Wolinski, withhold support-non support of children or spouse
March 28
Demi M. Ammons, failure to appear
March 29
James Earl Houston, sex offender violation, fail to report name or residence change
Alex Jordan Kinsey, damage prop-crim- misch-200 dollars and under
Jacquelyn Martindale, neglect child-neglect child without great bodily harm, drug equipment possession-and or use, drugs-health or safety-poss harmful new legend drug without prescription, drugs-possess-wit methaqualone or mecloqualone deriv sched 1, pass forged-alter bank bill note check draft, drug equip-possess-and or use
Stacy L. Shaw, violation of probation
Karen Baggett,neglect child-neglect child without great bodily harm, drug equipment possession-and or use, drugs-health or safety-poss harmful new legend drug without prescription, drugs-possess-wit methaqualone or mecloqualone deriv sched 1, pass forged-alter bank bill note check draft, drug equip-possess-and or use
Linda Carol Bice, poss of methamphetamine-possession of paraphernalia,
James Earl Houston, sex offender violation-fail to report name or residence change
Linda Carol Bice, neglect of child
March 30
William Webb, hold for Leon Co.
April 1
Sandra Smith, holding for Gulf Co.
Tony Lorenzo Thomas, out of county warrant
Donna Bickerstaff, holding for Gulf Co.

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


