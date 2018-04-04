Legals for 04/04/18
Wednesday, April 4. 2018
Legal Notice
AVISO DE ELECCIONE
GENERALES
Yo, Ken Detzner, Secretario de Estado del Estado de la Florida, por el presente notifico que se llevarán a cabo ELECCIONES GENERALES en el Condado de CALHOUN, Estado de la Florida, el día SEIS de NOVIEMBRE de 2018 d. C., para determinar la ocupación o la retención de los siguientes cargos:
Senador de los Estados Unidos
Representante ante el Congreso: distrito 2
Gabinete de la Florida - Gobernador
Gabinete de la Florida - Vicegobernador
Gabinete de la Florida - Procurador General
Gabinete de la Florida - Funcionario Principal de Finanzas
Gabinete de la Florida - Comisionado de Agricultura
Representante Estatal: distrito 7
Juez del Circuito, 14.º Circuito Judicial: grupos 3, 4, 6 y 11
Distrito de Conservación de Tierra y Agua de Chipola River: grupos 1, 2, 3, 4 y 5
Juez del Condado: grupo 1
Junta Escolar: distritos 2, 3 y 5
Comisionado del Condado: distritos 2 y 4
Legal Notice
N O T I C E O F G E N E R A L
E L E C T I O N
I, Ken Detzner, Secretary of State of the State of Florida, do hereby give notice that a
GENERAL ELECTION will be held in CALHOUN County, State of Florida, on the SIXTH Day of NOVEMBER, 2018, A.D., to fill or retain the following offices:
United States Senator
Representative in Congress: District 2
Florida Cabinet - Governor
Florida Cabinet - Lieutenant Governor
Florida Cabinet - Attorney General
Florida Cabinet - Chief Financial Officer
Florida Cabinet - Commissioner of Agriculture
State Representative: District 7
Circuit Judge, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit: Groups 3, 4, 6 and 11
Chipola River Soil and Water Conservation District: Groups 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
County Judge: Group 1
School Board: Districts 2, 3 and 5
County Commissioner: Districts 2 and 4
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Blountstown is requesting proposals from any qualified business interested in providing CLEAN UP AND MAINTENANCE OF TWO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LOCATED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA.
Specifications can be obtained from the City of Blountstown, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850)674-5488. Business must have current liability and workers comp insurance and must have a current City of Blountstown Occupational License.
All proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Sealed Proposal – CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN CLEAN UP AND MAINTENANCE.” Proposal must also include a copy of the business’s current liability and workers comp insurance as well as a copy of their current City of Blountstown Occupational License.
Proposals will be received until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Blountstown City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Proposals will then be opened and read publically at 10:01 a.m., CST. Proposal will be awarded to lowest price that meets all of the proposal requirements.
The City of Blountstown reserves the right to waive informalities in any proposal, to accept and/or reject any or all proposals, and to accept the proposal that in their judgement will be in the best interest of the City.
If you have any questions, please call Traci Hall, City Manager at (850) 674-5488 or email at thall@blountstown.org.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bid will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M. (CT) on April 24, 2018 for the following project:
BID NAME: Bid#2018-008 Request for Bids for the Calhoun Public Library Blountstown Branch HVAC replacement, two (2) units.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking licensed general contractors to respond to this Request for Bid for HVAC replacements to the Calhoun County Public Library, Blountstown Branch.
BID OPENING: Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on April 24, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from JK Newsome, Operations Manager, 17731 NE Pear St., Blountstown, Florida, by phone at 850-643-7631 or email at jknewsome@ccpl-fl.net. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked “Calhoun County Public Library HVAC replacement”.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
