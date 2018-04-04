Eliza Jane Shiver, age 73, of Bristol, FL passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Bristol.
Eliza was born on June 28, 1944 in Liberty County to John Mitchell and Mattie Reacy (Sizemore) McAlpin and had lived in Liberty County for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of the CRMC Holiness Church in Bristol.
Survivors include her husband, Acie Shiver of Bristol, FL; 3 sons, Kenny Shiver and wife, Leida of Greensboro, FL, Dennis Shiver of Bristol, FL and Jerry Shiver of Greensboro, FL; 2 daughters, Kristy Shiver of Bristol, FL and Shannon Swearengin and husband, Steve of Fountain, FL; grandsons, Kenny Shiver, Jr. and wife, Lisa of Greensboro, FL; David Edenfield of Lake City, FL, Dennis Shiver, Jr. and wife, Marie of Cottondale, FL and Luke Caison and wife, Stormy of Bristol, FL; granddaughters, Jennifer Shiver of Crawfordville, FL, Yolanda White of Grand Ridge, FL, Harley White of Panama City, FL, Carmen Weeks and husband, Dewayne of Sneads, FL, Kathy Lock and husband, William of Cottondale, FL, Arossa Griffin of Greensboro, FL and Kristina Jones of Grand Ridge, FL; sister, Cindy Chason and husband, Acye of Quincy, FL; 3 brothers, Mitchell McAlpin of Apalachicola, FL, George McAlpin and wife, Sheryl of Greensboro, FL and Jack McAlpin and wife, Mattie of Georgia; several nieces, nephews, great grandbabies and many friends.
Graveside funeral services were held Monday, April 2, 2018 at 3:00 pm (EDT) from the graveside at Bethel Assembly of God Cemetery in Greensboro, FL with Pastor Myrna Carnley officiating. Interment will follow.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.