Trevor Carpenter, Sailor Blair, Paxton Blair, Mizzetta Holliday, and Haliegh Tumminello.
BHS FBLA traveled to Orlando
The following students attended and competed at the Florida FBLA State Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fl. This event took place March 16-19, 2018. These students did an outstanding job representing BHS. The FBLA Adviser is Jonetta Dawson.
Trevor Carpenter, Sailor Blair, Paxton Blair, Mizzetta Holliday, and Haliegh Tumminello.
BHS FBLA traveled to Orlando
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)