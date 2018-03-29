Trevor Carpenter, Sailor Blair, Paxton Blair, Mizzetta Holliday, and Haliegh Tumminello.

BHS FBLA traveled to Orlando

in from Blountstown High School...
Thursday, March 29. 2018
The following students attended and competed at the Florida FBLA State Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fl. This event took place March 16-19, 2018. These students did an outstanding job representing BHS. The FBLA Adviser is Jonetta Dawson.
