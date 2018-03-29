Man turns himself in with wife’s body in trunk of car

A Calhoun County man is behind bars in the Calhoun County Jail and faces one count of 1st Degree Pre-Meditated Murder after to confessing to the shooting death of his estranged wife, 49 year old Judy Yoder Belc.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 12:05 a.m. Friday, March 23, in reference to shots being fired at a residence on Dessie Potts Road. Two Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and upon arriving interviewed the homeowner who stated that his sister and her estranged husband had been engaged in an argument outside of the residence. He added that at some point he heard multiple gun shots and heard a vehicle leave the residence.
After the vehicle had left, the homeowner reported he went outside and could not locate his sister or her estranged husband.
The two deputies began searching the area and identified more than one bullet casing on the ground and the presence of blood at the scene.
A short time later, information was reported to Calhoun County Law Enforcement stating that the estranged husband had contacted other family members and told them that he had shot his wife and placed her in the trunk of the vehicle and intended to end his own life.
Calhoun County Investigators and deputies attempted to locate his vehicle using various methods for the next several hours. Around 4:00 a.m. the subject reached out to one of his children by telephone and during those conversations, he was encouraged to turn himself in to authorities.
At 7:11 a.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that the subject had indeed turned himself in to them and was in custody.
Belc was later transfered to Calhoun County.
Judy Yoder Belc is survived by 5 sons and a daughter. Her complete obituary can be seen on page 10.