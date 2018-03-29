Florida Beekeepers attend UF/IFAS Bee College held at BHS

Classes at every skill level provided information on practical beekeeping skills, honeybee behavior, bee health, pest and disease management, selling hive products, native bees, and pollination. These classes included hands-on beekeeping demonstrations outside in the bee yard where students gathered around 48 beehives donated for use at the event by Barkman Honey.
Because of sustained local interest and strong inter-agency partnerships, the UF/IFAS Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory decided to conduct one of their three annual Bee College events in the Florida Panhandle beginning this year. Mary Bammer, Extension Coordinator for the UF/IFAS Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab, states, “Beekeepers in the Panhandle have, for years, been asking for a Bee College in north Florida. Starting in 2018, we are answering that call.”
Honeybees and pollinators are an incredibly integral part of producing the food you eat, and learning about how to best manage them is an equally important and ongoing process. To that end, the organizers of this event extend much appreciation to all program sponsors, especially local support, without which this program could not have occurred.
The UF/IFAS Extension Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab and Calhoun County office are very grateful for all of the following: the Calhoun County School Board, Superintendent Ralph Yoder, and Principal Debbie Williams for allowing us to use the Blountstown High School campus during spring break. BHS staff, Steve Jackson, David Simpson, and Samantha Taylor, for being on call and always available to help before, during, and after the event. BHS Ag Teacher, Charles Williams and the FFA Students for organizing an amazing locally produced fundraiser lunch and helping in each of the classrooms as speaker assistants, and Barkman Honey for donating the beehives.
If you are interested in managing honeybees or native pollinators, please call the UF/IFAS Extension Calhoun County office at 850-674-8323 for more information.