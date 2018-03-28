Mr. Allan Ray Hall, age 62 of Altha, Florida, passed Sunday March 25, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Allan was born in Marianna, FL on September 26, 1955 and had lived in Altha most of his life. He worked as a handy man. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Lillian (Free) Hall, grandparents Leonard and Suzie Free.
He is survived by 4 brothers, Kim Hall, Tony Hall, Quinton Hall and wife, April, Bryan Hall, all of Altha, FL; 1 sister, Sue Willis and husband, John of Altha, FL; 9 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday March 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM (CDT) from the graveside at Free Family Cemetery in Altha with Reverend Jim McIntosh officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday March 29, 2018 from 9:00 AM (CDT) until service time at 10:00 AM (CDT) at Free Family Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Peavy Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.