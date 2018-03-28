Legals for 03/28/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, March 28. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Black Bottom Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Black Bottom Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-004 Black Bottom Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Troy McCroan Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Troy McCroan Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-005 Troy McCroan Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Bears Head Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Bears Head Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-006 Bears Head Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Sam Duncan Road HMGP
This project will include the drainage improvements made to Sam Duncan Road in Calhoun County, FL which include the existing cross-drain and installing new end treatments.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-007 Sam Duncan Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2018-01 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE POSTING OF 911 STREEET NUMBERS IN THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA; PROVIDING FOR NOTIFICATION TO THE AFFECTED RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING FOR CONFIDENTIALITY OF RECORDS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 10th day of April, 2018 at 5:01 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2018-01 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
By: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
Attest: Traci S. Hall, City Manager
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Black Bottom Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Black Bottom Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-004 Black Bottom Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Troy McCroan Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Troy McCroan Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-005 Troy McCroan Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Bears Head Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Bears Head Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-006 Bears Head Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Sam Duncan Road HMGP
This project will include the drainage improvements made to Sam Duncan Road in Calhoun County, FL which include the existing cross-drain and installing new end treatments.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-007 Sam Duncan Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2018-01 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE POSTING OF 911 STREEET NUMBERS IN THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA; PROVIDING FOR NOTIFICATION TO THE AFFECTED RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING FOR CONFIDENTIALITY OF RECORDS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 10th day of April, 2018 at 5:01 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2018-01 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
By: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
Attest: Traci S. Hall, City Manager
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)