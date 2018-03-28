Kathy Irene (Cain) Franklin, age 57, of Kinard, FL passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Kathy was born November 16, 1960 in Panama City to Theron and Mildred (Lollie) Cain of Kinard, FL. She was a 1978 graduate of Blountstown High School. Kathy married Ricky Franklin on October 11, 1991 at the Kinard Community Center. They shared 26 years of marriage together and resided in Kinard, FL. She had no children of her own, but loved her nieces and nephews. She loved to fish and cook. She was a member of Open Arms Assembly Church in Frink, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents Theron and Mildred (Lollie) Cain of Kinard, FL, one brother James Cain of Kinard, FL, one sister Violet Goss of Clarksville, FL.
Survivors include:
Her husband Ricky Franklin of Kinard, FL
1 sister: Darlene Layfield and husband Jimmy of Kinard, FL
1 brother: Justin Earl Cain and wife Beth of Chipley, FL
Several nieces and nephews
A visitation will be held Friday, March 30, 2018 from 4:00 pm (CDT) until 8:00 pm (CDT) at the home Darlene and Jimmy Layfield on the Cain-Fortner Road in Kinard, FL. Memorization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.