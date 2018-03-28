Earline Sumner, 87, of Blue Creek, passed away March 22, 2018.
She was born January 28, 1931, in the Blue Creek community of Liberty County, Florida at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wade Hampton Stoutamire.
She graduated from Liberty County High School in Bristol, Florida as Valedictorian of her graduating class and after graduation, married the late E. Amos Sumner from the Vilas community of Liberty County, Florida.
Mrs. Sumner performed bookkeeping responsibilities for the E. Amos Sumner Pulpwood and Timber Company up until the time she became School Librarian, and later School Secretary, at the Hosford Elementary and Jr. High School in Hosford, Florida where she retired in 1994. She was a Sunday School teacher, Methodist Youth Fellowship leader, church pianist, and member of the United Methodist Women’s organization at Grace United Methodist Church in Hosford, Florida.
Mrs. Sumner was a homemaker and loved cooking, quilting, sewing, and gardening. She was an ardent oil and canvas painter and loved to paint beautiful outdoor scenes from her childhood.
Of all her many accomplishments, she found the most fulfillment in being with her family. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Earnest W. and Janice Sumner and Archie and Margo Sumner; daughters and their husbands, Melba and Arthur Faurot and Sally and Mike Mayo, and daughter-in-law, Tracy Sumner. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, E. Amos Sumner; a son, Reggie Sumner; her parents, Samuel Ira and Boonie Jane Stoutamire; and a sister, Mary Ann Payne.
Funeral Service was held Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 10:30 am, at Grace United Methodist Church. Interment followed at the Blue Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Grace United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, P. O. Box 217, Hosford, Florida, 32334, can be made.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.