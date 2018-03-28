Joyce Marie Kammerdiener, age 60, of Milton passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018 in Pensacola.
Born in Gary, Indiana, January 8, 1958, Marie was the daughter of the late Johnny and Joyce (Summerlin) Faircloth. She was a homemaker and was a member of First Pentecostal Church in Pensacola. She was also a member of Escambia County Citizen Advisory Committee.
In addition to her parents, Johnny and Joyce Faircloth, Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Faye Skaggs and her granddaughter, Haylie Brown.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Kammerdiener of Milton; her son, Jerry Wayne Brown and his wife, Julie of Clarksville; daughter, Maria Ann Milstead and her husband, Jesse of Molino, Florida; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild; brothers, Bobby Faircloth, Wayne Brown, Floyd Brown, and Edward “Squirrel” Hill, all of Blountstown; and one sister, Patsy Guzman, also of Blountstown.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Brian Kinsey officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.