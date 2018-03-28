Mr. William Cabel (W.C.) Dees, age 94, of Blountstown, FL passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
William was born on November 28, 1923 in Pasco County, FL to Arthur and Euna (Mickler) Dees and had lived in Blountstown for the past 45 years coming from Paso County, FL. He was retired farmer. William was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL.
Survivors include, his wife wife, Willie Marie Dees of Blountstown, FL; 2 sons, Lawrence Dees and wife, Donna of Blountstown, FL, Lamar Dees of Clarksville, FL; 1 step son, Jerry Harris of Florida; 1 step-daughter, Sandi Thies of Tallahassee, FL; 1 sister, Mary Eunice Gates of Pasco County, FL; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 26, 2018 at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL with Reverend David Wood and Reverend Rodger King officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.