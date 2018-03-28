Sybil B. Ammons, age 81, of Blountstown, FL passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018 in Blountstown.
Sybil was born on October 6, 1936 to Ellis and Clevie (Sewell) Baggett and had lived in Blountstown all of her life. She was a homemaker. Sybil was preceded in death by her parents Ellis and Clevie Baggett.
Survivors include 2 sons, Roland Womble and wife, Melinda of Kinard, FL, Robert Womble Jr and wife, Tami of Marianna, FL; 2 daughter, Wanda Allen and husband, William of Altha, FL, Fran Watts and husband, Tom of Blountstown, FL; 1 brother, Larry Baggett and wife, Carolyn of Marianna, FL; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday March 28, 2018 from 6:00 pm (CDT) to 8:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by Cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.