Judy Yoder Belc went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2018 at the age of 49.
She loved her children and wanted desperately to make good decisions for them. She loved her family and friends and remembered to check in with them and get updates on how things were working out. She was the constant encourager, always able to pull the perfect scripture out of her memory and wrap it around someone with comfort, grace and love. She had a unending supply of healing words. She was a giver of hope.
She is survived by
5 sons, Daniel Christopher Belc of Tallahassee, FL
Jesse Michael Belc of Tallahassee, FL
William Joel Belc of Tallahassee, FL
Wesley David Belc of Tallahassee, FL
Joseph Raphael Belc of Tallahassee, FL
1 daughter, Heidi Larissa Belc of Tallahassee, FL
Parents, Robert and Dorothy Yoder of Blountstown, FL
4 sister, Rachel Mast and husband Gary of Fair Play, SC
Miriam Valentine and husband Timothy of Blountstown, FL
Deborah Barfield of Blountstown, FL
Ruth Ann Powell and Husband Benjamin of Clarksville, FL
1 brother, Robert Yoder and wife Dorah of Zambia, Africa
Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 28, 2018 at 11:00 am (CDT) at River Town Community Church in Blountstown, FL with Reverend Christopher Greaves officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 5:00 pm (CDT) until 7:00 pm (CDT) at River Town Community Church in Blountstown, FL and also on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 am (CDT) at River Town Community Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.