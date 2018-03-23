Calhoun County Shooting

At 12:05 a.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to shots being fire.
Two Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence on Dessie Stone Rd. Upon arrival they interviewed the homeowner who stated that his sister and estranged husband were engaged in an argument outside of the residence and at some point he stated that he heard multiple gun shots. He then heard a vehicle leave. After the vehicle left, he could not locate his sister or her estranged husband. The two deputies identified more than one bullet casings on the ground and there was the presence of blood at the scene. A short time later information was reported to Calhoun County Law Enforcement stating that the estranged husband had contacted other family members and told them that he had shot his wife and placed her in the trunk of the vehicle and intended to end his own life. Calhoun County Investigators and deputies attempted to locate his vehicle using various methods. Around 4:00 a.m. the subject reached out to one of his children by telephone and during those conversations, he was encouraged to turn himself in. At 7:11 a.m., we were contacted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, whereas they notified us that the subject had indeed turned himself in to them and was in custody. Charges are forthcoming.