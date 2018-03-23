Reverend William (Billy) Wallace went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2018 at the age of 86.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Raynell Hancock Wallace, granddaughter Cherie Hires, sister Annie Skipper, brothers Kaye and Gilbert Wallace, father and mother-in-law Birdell and Hazel Bailey, and his mother and father. Reverend Wallace pastored Woodville P.H. Church, Victory Hill P.H. Church for 11 years, Apalachicola P.H. Church for 4 years, Church of God in Tallahassee for 2 years, Gulf Hammock Church of God for 11 years, and Quincy Assembly of God until recently. Rev. Wallace evangelized and pastored for a total of 64 years. He was a man of God and was used mightily by God in his ministry. He will truly be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Wallace of Altha, FL
3 sons Daryl Wallace and his wife, Angel of Altha, FL
Ricky Wallace and his wife, Renee of Altha, FL
Bobby Wallace and his wife, Donna of Altha, FL
1 daughter, Katrina Hires and her husband Shelby of Altha, FL
Grandsons, Robby Wallace and his wife, Robbie of Havana, FL, Timm Wallace and his wife, Dani of Orlando, FL, Craig Hires of Altha, FL, Joey Granger his wife, Story of Oklahoma, and Stephen Tatum and his wife, Becky of Niceville, FL.
Granddaughters, Amber Barth and her husband, Nicholas of Altha, FL, Marsha Byrum and her husband, Jon of Ft. Hood, TX, and Angie Baird of Pensacola, FL.
Great grandchildren, Mabry Wallace, Kathryn Barth, Ava Wallace, Julia Mariella and Curt Byrum, Tori Coffey, Rayleigh and Wyatt Griggs, Zoey Granger, Connor and Dylan Baird, Christian and Will McDaniel, and Ethan Hires.
2 sisters, Alice Pitts of St George Island, and Amanda Ogburn and her husband, James of Tampa, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) at Altha Church of God. Interment will follow in Victory Hill Cemetery in Altha. The Family will receive friends and loved ones Sunday, March 25, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. (CDT) until service time at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) at Altha Church of God. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.