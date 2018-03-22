Tigers win 3 straight; improve to 5-4

The Tiger baseball team picked up 3 wins last week bringing their record to 5-4 on the season. On Monday, they traveled to Seminole County (Donalsonville, Ga) and picked up a 13-6 win. Jacob Yon was 2-4 at the plate with a 2-run homerun. Blase O’Bryan was 2-4 with (2) doubles and 4 RBI’s, and Jaxon Ridley was 2-4 on the night. Ridley got the start and win on the mound going 5.0 innings pitched allowed 1 earned run on 7 hits while striking out 2. Blase O’Bryan pitched the final 2 innings in relief allowing 1 earned run on 1 hit while striking out 5.
On Tuesday, the Tigers hosted the Wewa Gators and picked up a 12-2 win. Jace White got the start and win on the mound not allowing a run on 3 hits while striking out 7. Jordan Jerkins pitched the final 3 innings in relief allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits while striking out 4. Colton Ryals led the offense going 3-3 on the night with 3 RBI’s.
On Friday night, the Tigers hosted district foe Holmes County Blue Devils and picked up a 7-6 walk-off win in the bottom of the 7th when Kyle Skipper drove in the winning run with 2 outs. Jace White picked up the win in relief by getting the final 2 outs of the game. Blase O’Bryan started the game on the mound going 5 innings not allowing a hit while striking out 10. Jordan Jerkins pitched 1.1 innings allowing 2 hits and struck out 1. Jerkins led the way offensively going 2-2 with his 2nd homerun of the season. Jaxon Ridley was 2-3 with a homerun and 3 RBI’s. Jace Porter was 2-3 on the night.
The Tigers played at Wakulla on Monday and traveled to Graceville on Tuesday and will be off the remainder of spring break. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!!
STATS
OFFENSE
HOMERUNS
Jordan Jerkins 2
Jaxon Ridley 1
Jacob Yon 1
Blase O’Bryan 1
AVERAGE
Locke Pohto .421
Jordan Jerkins .379
Jacob Yon .379
RBI’S
Blase O’Bryan 13
Jordan Jerkins 8
Jacob Yon 8
PITCHING STATS
WINS
Jaxon Ridley 2
Jace White 2
Blase O’Bryan 1
K’S
Blase O’Bryan 35
Jace White 21
Jordan Jerkins 10
ERA
Blase O’Bryan 1.37
Jace White 1.78
Jordan Jerkins 4.32