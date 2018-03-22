Tigers win District Weight title

The District Weightlifting Championship was held in Altha last week and the Blountstown Tiger team came away with the title. On Tuesday of this week, the Tigers have 13 participating in the Regionals.
Vernon finished second and Marianna finished third in the tournament. Host Altha placed 5th in the eight team event and Liberty County placed 8th.
Cane Miller was the winner of the 119 pound class. Greg Fields finished 4th in the 129 pound class. Abrey Johnson was the champion of the 139 class. Mark Hand was 3rd in the 139 class. Keith Grantham won the 154 pound class. Daniel Rogers was 3rd in the 154 class. Michael Wyrick was second in the 169 division. Seth Dawson was 4th in 183. Tylor Brock was 4th in 199. Tinorio Ziggler was 6th in the 219 class. Cody Barfield was second in the 238 class. Carson Hatchett was 6th in the 238 division. Overall, the Tigers collected 52 points.
For the Wildcats, Jackson Goins, Garrison Hutchison and Garrett Lovelace all won their weight classes. Braden Gable also advanced to the regionals for the Wildcats.