Altha’s “Jungle Party Tonight”

Posted by
Administrator
in from Altha Public School...
Thursday, March 22. 2018
Comments (0)
On Thursday the 15th, Altha Public School's Kindergarten and 1st Grade classes preformed in a musical.

The musical was titled "Jungle Party Tonight". ​







Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 