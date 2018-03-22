Victory Christian Academy Honor Roll

3RD QUARTER HONOR ROLL
2017-2018

1. Eliana Anderson
2. Michael Anderson
3. Trinity Barkley (not pictured)
4. Kiarah Brown
5. Kyia Brown
6. Shelby Brown
7. Avin Chow
8. Bryce Everett
9. Leah Hodges
10. Mabel Hodges
11. Mazie Hodges
12. Tianna McLeroy
13. Gabriel Mullet
14. Oceanna Mullet
15. Hunter Murkerson (not pictured)
16. Caleb Pittman
17. Samuel Sebastian
18. Grace Toole Duncan
19. Griffin Tucker
20. Lauryn Tucker
