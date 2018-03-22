Funding approved for new Blountstown Fire Station

Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall, members of the Blountstown Fire Department, the Mayor and City Council were all excited to learn last week that the State Budget had been finalized and $225,000 had been earmarked for a new fire station in Blountstown.
“We at the Blountstown Fire Department are excited to announce that Senator Bill Montford has made it possible for us to receive a grant for construction of a new fire station,” Hall said Monday. “Our current station is over 30 years old and we’ve simply outgrown it. We are committed to be the stewards of this money. Right now, we are waiting to see just what the specifics of are in the grant and what all will be allowed.”
At the current fire station, there is barely enough room to close the doors when the trucks are parked inside.
“We’d like to thank Patrick Bell of Capitol Solutions, Governor Scott and especially Senator Bill Montford for supporting the Blountstown Fire Department and our community. We’re excited for what’s in store!”