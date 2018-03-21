Legals for 03/21/18
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Black Bottom Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Black Bottom Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-004 Black Bottom Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Troy McCroan Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Troy McCroan Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-005 Troy McCroan Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
Calhoun County Board of
County Commissioners
Notice to Receive Sealed Bids
Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program
Calhoun County Emergency Management will be accepting sealed bids for Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program (HLMP). Bids will be received until 2:00 pm (C.T.) on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E. Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The Bids will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the 6:00 pm regular Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners meeting. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (HLMP) and identified by the name of the firm, and the date and time of the bid opening.
Bids will be submitted to the State of Florida, Division of Emergency Management for review and approval.
Any contractor that wishes to perform a site visit prior to submitting bids should be in the Emergency Management Office, at the Calhoun County Courthouse, no later than 8:00 am on Thursday, March 22, 2018. If time does not permit all site visits to be completed on this day, we will meet again in the Emergency Management Office at 8:00 am on Friday, March 23, 2018. There are a total of fourteen (14) homes eligible for this program.
Scope of Work and specifications will be available in the Emergency Management Office, Calhoun County Courthouse. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on the job site.
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contact is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the State of Florida Division of Emergency Management – Mitigation Section.
Please contact the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office with any questions at caladmin@fairpoint.net or 850-674-8075.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Bears Head Road HMGP
This project will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements to Bears Head Road in Calhoun County, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-006 Bears Head Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT
TO SECTION 865.09,
FLORIDA STATUTES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Van Lierop Insurance Services located at 17555 Main Street North in the County of Calhoun, in the City of Blountstown, Florida 32424 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.
Dated at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, this 15th day of March, 2018
Foundation Risk Partners of Florida, LLC
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Sam Duncan Road HMGP
This project will include the drainage improvements made to Sam Duncan Road in Calhoun County, FL which include the existing cross-drain and installing new end treatments.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at (jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 60 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Each bidder, or the sub-contractor to perform the asphalt paving component, shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid # 2018-007 Sam Duncan Road HMGP”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
