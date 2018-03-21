Randall Michael Shelton, “Randy”, born September 19,1947 passed away peacefully on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
He leaves behind his loving family, Loretta Shelton, of Panama City Beach, FL; son, Josh Shelton and wife, Danielle Shelton of Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Miranda Shelton Keith and husband, Jason Keith of Panama City Beach, FL; brother, Wayne Shelton and wife, Pat Shelton of Clarksville, FL; niece, Stacy Brady of Lynn Haven, FL, along with three grandchildren, Alexander Shelton, Kellan Keith, and Karsen Keith.
Born and raised in Clarksville, FL he was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Grady and Lucy Vivian Shelton.
Randy started Shelton Trucking In 1969, hauling crops for local peanut farmers. Now being in business for almost 50 years, Shelton Trucking had become one of Calhoun County’s largest employers, and economic contributors. Randy loved his business, and considered so many of the long-time employees to be like family. He was eternally grateful and appreciative of all their support and contributions to Shelton Trucking for so many years.
The family would like to say a special thank you to John Tomlinson, Charles Garnett, Deborah Trickey, and Krissy Tipton for all their support and love over the years.
A memorial service in Randy’s honor was held Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 5:00 pm (CDT) until 7:00 pm (CDT) p.m. at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. Memorial donations may be made in Randy’s name to AA-MDS International Foundation, whose website is wwww.aamds.org or mailing address is 4330 East West Highway, Bethesda, MD 20814.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown. FL. 850-674-2266.