Mr. Robert Lee (R.L.) Mayo, age 94, of Clarksville, FL passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at his home.
R.L. was born on November 4, 1923 in Frink, FL to Thad Mayo and Annie (Hill) Mayo and had lived in Clarksville, for past 30 years. He was a retired Mechanical and Erecting Engineer and served in the United States Army Air Corp for 3 years during WWII. He was a B24 flight instructor, a private pilot for 58 years. R.L. was a member of Dixie Lodge 109 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Blountstown, FL, Scottish Rite Bodies of Panama City, FL and Shaddai Shrine Temple in Panama City, FL. He was also a member of the Eastern Star, Ninty Niners, and the Mustang Club. R.L. was preceded in death by his parents, Thad Mayo and Annie (Hill) Mayo, wife, of 52 years Peggy Mayo; three brothers, Cliff Mayo, Herbert Mayo and Franklin Mayo; grandson, Lee Harrisson Niles. He was a member of Clarksville Baptist Church. Survivors include, his son, Robert Mayo and his wife, Kathleen of Clarksville, FL; daughter, Sandra Niles and her husband, Harrisson of Clarksville, FL; 3 brothers, Johnny Mayo of Clarksville, FL, Gene Mayo and his wife, Carolyn of Louisiana, Wayne Mayo of Clarksville, FL; 5 sisters, Margaret Davis of Clarksville, FL, Avis Dykes of Clarksville, FL, Elaine Jerome and her husband, Michael of Beloit, WI, Hellen Harvard and her husband, Steve of Lynn Haven, FL, Ellen Dawsey and her husband, Charles of Clarksville, FL; 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Roland Gilliland and Reverend Dan Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Clarksville Community Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites. The family request in lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals % Shaddai Shrine Temple, 1101 19th street, Panama City, FL 32405. The family will receive friends Saturday March 24, 2018 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 AM (CDT).
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.