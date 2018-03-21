Robert William Davis, age 59, of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Blountstown.
Robert was born in Quincy, FL on February 7, 1959 and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a sheet metal worker and attended Open Arms Assembly of God Church in Frink, FL. He was a Blountstown High School graduate class of 1977 and he proudly served in the United States Navy for two years.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Jake Pitts.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki (Mayo) Davis; his mother, Olivia Pitts; his daughter, Victoria Ammons and her husband, Jace; three grandchildren, Hunter, Holly, and Ashton; two brothers, Michael and David Davis; a sister, Melissa Hough and husband, Danny Ray; and two nieces and one great-niece, all of Blountstown.
A memorial service will be at Open Arms Assembly of God Church, Saturday, March 24, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Mayo officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.