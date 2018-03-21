Mrs. Lillie Mae Bryant Boris, age 73, of Blountstown, FL, passed away on Thursday March 15, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Lillie was born on June 27, 1944 in Tampa, FL, to Corrie and Essie Hill Bryant. She and her husband were owners of a video store, waterbed store and N and L machine shop. Lillie lived in Blountstown, FL all of her life. She was a member of Blountstown Pentecostal Holiness Church in Blountstown, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nick Boris, and her parents, Corrie and Essie Hill Bryant; a brother, Buck Bryant; a great- grandchild, Adin Webb; niece, Shereen Syfrett Shuler and a nephew, Kenneth Sowell.
She is survived by: 2 daughters, Theresa Kever Tharpe and husband, Ricky of Bristol, FL, Lisa Kever Godwin and husband, John of Blountstown, FL; 1 brother, Eddie Joe Syfrett and wife, Julie of Tallahassee, FL; 5 sisters, Louise Tipton Flanders and husband, Huston of Blountstown, FL, Patsy Bryant Foreman and husband, Leon of Blountstown, FL, Margie Syfrett Sims of Tallahassee, FL, Carolyn Syfrett Bright and husband, Joey of Tallahassee, FL, Dena Syfrett Davis of Blountstown, FL; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 22, 2018 at 2:00 PM (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL with Reverend Ryan McDougald and Reverend David Goodman officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Memorial Cemetery, in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends on Thursday March 22, 2018 from 1:00 PM (CDT) until service time at 2:00 PM (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.