Irmgard Switzer, age 72, of Blountstown passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Born in Mainz, Germany, July 16, 1945, Irmgard was the daughter of the late Herman and Rosa Elizabeth (Lehman) Stenner. Irmgard was custodian for Bay Medical Hospital and was also the owner of a lawn service in Apalachicola. She was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Kurt Stenner, Rudolph Stenner, Adolph Stenner, and Fritz Stenner.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Switzer of Altha; her son, Joseph, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Idaho; daughters, Rosa Elizabeth Rowland and her husband, Chet of Apalachicola and Anna Maria McClain of Blountstown; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Karl Stenner and Hans Stenner of Syracuse, New York; and four sisters, Helga Lebette, Hilda Leinhart, Doris Visco, and Wanda Glielmi, all of Syracuse, New York.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
